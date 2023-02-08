© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour | February 8, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 8, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST
Tiger Woods brings new golf course to Park City area.

Utah Avalanche Center update

Tiger Woods bringing new 18-hole golf course to Jordanelle area

Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter's Nell Larson details new exhibit, FORE! The Planet

Wasatch County Sheriff considers lawsuit against state

Summit County Library Director Dan Compton shares changes coming to Kimball Junction branch

Francis City Council appoints Jeremie Forman as mayor

Fatal accident closes U.S. 40 near Heber

Heber Valley officials discuss dark sky strategy

Two drug prevention webinars available to Summit County parents at no cost

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
