Local News Hour | February 8, 2023
Tiger Woods bringing new 18-hole golf course to Jordanelle area
Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter's Nell Larson details new exhibit, FORE! The Planet
Wasatch County Sheriff considers lawsuit against state
Summit County Library Director Dan Compton shares changes coming to Kimball Junction branch
Francis City Council appoints Jeremie Forman as mayor
Fatal accident closes U.S. 40 near Heber
Heber Valley officials discuss dark sky strategy
Two drug prevention webinars available to Summit County parents at no cost