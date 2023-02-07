Heber Valley officials discuss dark sky strategy

The focus on light pollution comes after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints proposed an overhaul of Wasatch County outdoor lighting code.

The church plans to build a temple east of Heber City, just outside city limits. The church asked to change county lighting code and allow uplights, or lights that shine upward at night, similar to other LDS temples.

The Wasatch County Council and Heber City leaders will meet together Wednesday to discuss the issue during a regularly-scheduled interlocal meeting after the Wasatch County Council meeting.

Over the last few years, Heber City has passed new laws to preserve its night sky. Wasatch County has similar rules, which date back to 2002.

News of the church’s proposal to change dark sky rules sparked lots of community response with varying opinions. Many argued the church should follow the rules already in place, while some said they wouldn’t mind the bright night lights or would welcome the lights on the temple.

The two councils will also discuss affordable housing and transit in their communities.

No action is scheduled during the meeting.

The meeting begins Wednesday at 6:30pm at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street in Heber City. The interlocal meeting follows the regular Wasatch County Council meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. The full agenda and how to attend the meeting virtually are available at wasatch.utah.gov.

