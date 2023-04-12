© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 12, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
20230222_PC_Tingey_019.jpg
Park City Mountain
Snow storm at Park City Mountain

Utah Avalanche Center update

Am I at risk? How to find out if you’re in a floodplain

Mountain Trails Foundation's Lora Smith shares trails update and new trails resource page

Park City Mountain announces season extending to May 1

Kamas resident Kouri Richins shares new book following unexpected death of her husband

Mobile food pantry gets rolling this week

Park City planning director stepping down

Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce's Jessica Turner provides updates on upcoming events

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher