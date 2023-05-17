Local News Hour | May 17, 2023
- Park City property owners say their land was listed for sale without their knowledge (3:42)
- Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers shares a monthly update (6:50)
- Echo Mutual Water Company users under boil order (18:40)
- Alpine Forestry and Park City Trails & Open Space share details about burning slash piles on Treasure Hill (22:11)
- Park City Soccer Club's Eli Ulvi has details about next week's club tryouts (38:33)
- Good Samaritan saves pets, limits damage in Heber house fire (47:57)
- North Summit Fire has contained Henefer brushfire (49:32)
- Summit Land Conservancy announces $20 million 'For the Future' campaign (50:07)