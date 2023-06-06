© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 6, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Empty Summit Bike Share racks at Silver Springs and 224.
Renai Bodley Miller
/
KPCW
Empty Summit Bike Share racks at Silver Springs and state Route 224.

Heber City pulled a “bait and switch” in Duke Farm land deal, family says (02:17)

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting (06:58)

Craig Dennis and Dana Williams share details on the upcoming Prospector Block Party Saturday (27:29)

Summit Land Conservancy Director Cheryl Fox discusses the For the Future fund (34:10)

Summit County bike share program delayed (42:45)

Park City seeks 40 artists for public art project (45:10)

Francis unveiling plans for new city hall (46:54)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher