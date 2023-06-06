Local News Hour | June 6, 2023
Heber City pulled a “bait and switch” in Duke Farm land deal, family says (02:17)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting (06:58)
Craig Dennis and Dana Williams share details on the upcoming Prospector Block Party Saturday (27:29)
Summit Land Conservancy Director Cheryl Fox discusses the For the Future fund (34:10)
Summit County bike share program delayed (42:45)
Park City seeks 40 artists for public art project (45:10)