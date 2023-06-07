Local News Hour | June 7, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
- Appointed Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey seeking full term (2:16)
- Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt shares updates on development projects throughout the county (4:46)
- Park City Museum Director Morgan Pierce details annual historic home tour June 17 (23:15)
- Heber temple development agreement up for review as group challenges church progress (32:14)
- Summit Community Gardens + EATS summer programs (36:17)
- New Heber Valley school principals named (42:37)
- Park Silly Sunday Market opens for 17th season (43:46)
- Park City Farmers Market reopens at Canyons Village today (47:40)
- State officials warn Utahns wildfire risk to quickly rise this summer (49:07)