Local News Hour | June 30, 2023
- Longtime CEO of Park City Education Foundation leaving (3:28)
- Promontory gets green light for new employee housing, neighbors voice opposition (5:46)
- Dr. Scott McIntosh talks about Air Med training with PCFD in effort to reduce response times for cardiac arrest patients (9:33)
- Katie Wright with Better Boundaries talks about the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Tuesday regarding state legislatures and elections (23:04)
- Fireworks safety with Park City Fire District's Max Dosher (35:07)
- Midway plein art event draws record number of painters (42:46)
- Free Sundance screenings return for locals in July (44:28)
- Road closures continue on U.S. 40 through July 4 weekend (46:30)
- Park City Mountain bike haul begins (47:47)
- Give pets 'safe, quiet place' during fireworks, shelter says (48:32)