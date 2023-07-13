Local News Hour | July 13, 2023
- Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (3:08)
- UDOT selects gondola, enhanced bus service to improve Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic issues (7:37)
- Park City Institute board member Ari Ioannides has details on the upcoming Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series (11:07)
- Marketplace development near Silver Summit moving ahead (21:45)
- Homestake housing project, open flame ban could be finalized Thursday (23:44)
- Women’s Giving Fund's Dalia Gonzales and PC Tots' Sue Banerjee, the winner of this year's Women's Giving Fund grant (26:25)
- Park City Film's Katy Wang previews upcoming screenings (40:05)