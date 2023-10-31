© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 31, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM MDT
The Park City Ski and Snowboard Swap will be held Nov. 3 - 5, 2023 at Basin Recreation Fieldhouse
Iakov Filimonov/JackF
/
Adobe Stock
The Park City Ski and Snowboard Swap is Nov. 3 - 5, 2023 at Basin Recreation Fieldhouse.

Wasatch Brew Pub to rebrand as ‘Top of Main’ (03:13)

Park City LGBTQ+ task force member Cami Richardson details human library event Saturday (06:06)

Park City resorts turn on the snowmaking guns (17:16)

Park City Ski and Snowboard Development Director Jana Dalton on this year's annual ski and snowboard swap (20:33 )

Rezoning decision will determine fate of Pinebrook affordable townhomes(29:11)

Midway hosts 13th annual ski swap in November(32:20)

New executive director of Wasatch Mountain Institute Hamish Williams (34:32)

Park City Council candidates to discuss climate change solutions at panel(42:24)

New Wasatch County high school wants help with name, mascot (44:01)

NAC invites public to salute military heroes at annual luncheon(45:13)

UTA to enhance ski bus service for this winter’s season(47:13)

