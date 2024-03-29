Local News Hour | March 29, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (3:28)
- Deer Valley project critic praises changes to plan (xxx)
- Marcie Young Cancio with Utah College Media Collaborative discusses Amplify Utah's work looking into gun violence in schools(8:27)
- Heber planning commission recommends approval for new day care (20:46)
- Amy Ladd previews today's Backcountry Bow Wow Park City Ski Patrol and Wasatch Backcountry Rescue fundraiser. (22:38)
- Greyhound buses add stop in Kimball Junction (27:53)
- Park City Gallery Stroll features new works and new locations (28:27)
- Former Park City Council candidate appointed to Basin planning commission (30:37)
- Summit County sees increase in counterfeit cash (32:39)
- Kouri Richins returns to court for alleged probation violation (34:09)
- New Mountainlands director named as Park City approaches affordable housing goal (35:49)
- Woodward President and 43I Boardmemeber Chris ‘Gunny’ Gunnarson discusses the Ken Block Party fundraiser on April 3. (37:43)