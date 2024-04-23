Local News Hour | April 23, 2024
Park City Wine Festival returns to Canyons Village this fall (03:12)
Summit Bike Share rolls back in May with new locations (03:39)
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (05:23)
Man arrested after filming in women’s restroom at No Name Saloon (19:50)
Park City High School mountain bike coach Pete Stoughten has details on the upcoming Bike Swap (20:52)
Park City Mountain’s 2024 closing day was ‘straight mashed potatoes’ (32:09)
Founder of Rescue Ranchito Erin Brown and Lizzy Lynch have details about the new organization (34:52)
Elite runner Lauren Fleshman talks empowering girls in sports in Park City(48:59)