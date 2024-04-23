© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 23, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 23, 2024 at 2:03 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Park City Wine Festival returns to Canyons Village this fall (03:12)

Summit Bike Share rolls back in May with new locations (03:39)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting (05:23)

Man arrested after filming in women’s restroom at No Name Saloon (19:50)

Park City High School mountain bike coach Pete Stoughten has details on the upcoming Bike Swap (20:52)

Park City Mountain’s 2024 closing day was ‘straight mashed potatoes’ (32:09)

Founder of Rescue Ranchito Erin Brown and Lizzy Lynch have details about the new organization (34:52)

Elite runner Lauren Fleshman talks empowering girls in sports in Park City(48:59)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher