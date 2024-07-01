Local News Hour | July 1, 2024
- Harris doubles down on Biden ticket at Park City fundraiser (02:30)
- Summit County Jail Commander Jon Evans and Sgt. Christina De Le Cruz detail the "Motiversity" program where former inmates and motivational speakers help inspire inmates to succeed in life both in and out of jail (05:49)
- Park City Council approves new e-mountain bike trail in split vote (15:41)
- Three generations to perform in Midway’s outdoor ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ production (18:42)
- Park City Ski and Snowboard Director of Operations Jackie Wilkerson and Kathy Burke with Cole Sport give details on the annual 4th of July Fun Run (21:38)
- Census: Summit County’s population decreased in 2022, 2023 (29:26)
- Alf Engen Ski Museum Foundation to expand its Olympic and ski history museums (31:19)
- Park City Friends of the Library members Rachel Sahlman and Cathy Lanigan give details about the Fourth of July Holiday used book sale which benefits library programs(33:26)
- Deer Valley hosts inaugural Mountain Pride event (42:47)
- Park City Transit launching new bus route to service upper Park Meadows, Royal Street (44:36)
- Lost in wedding day ‘chaos,’ Park City couple asks locals to help find their rings (45:32)
- Park City to celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade and drone show (47:56)