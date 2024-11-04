Local News Hour | November 4, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published November 4, 2024 at 12:40 PM MST Listen • 49:53 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Contested council seats dominate Summit County election spending. (02:41)Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates have an update on law enforcement issues. (05:21)Wasatch County clerk-auditor shares election safeguards. (23:55)Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews Tuesday's city council meeting. (26:02)Kimball Art Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken and Marketing Director Alex Regenold have details on the upcoming film night Nov. 7 and an artist talk on Nov. 14. (37:10)