Local News Hour | November 18, 2024 By Parker Malatesta Published November 18, 2024 at 11:19 AM MST Listen • 45:27 KPCW Megan McKenna likely to keep lead in race for open Summit County Council seat. (02:49)Two candidates disqualified from Wasatch County School Board races. (04:59 )Cincinnati budgeting $5 million to lure Sundance Film Festival. (09:24)Kamas Valley to place wreaths at every veteran's grave this December. (11:04 )Live PC Give PC donations exceed $5M. (13:08)Park City launching Youth Advisory Council to get students involved in local government. (16:02)Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on youth sports programs. (15:59)Summit County Council won't raise property taxes this year. (27:03)Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher has an update on indoor activities as winter nears. (28:54)Skiers will migrate to Deer Valley East Village parking amid Snow Park construction, attorney says. (43:16)