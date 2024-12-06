Local News Hour | December 6, 2024
- Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (2:11)
- Local high school student Claire Oliver discusses PKU Awareness Month, how the metabolic disorder affects her life, and her work to help others with PKU. (5:20)
- Lt. Alan Siddoway with Summit County SAR discusses the SAR sales tax passing in the November General Election and winter recreation safety. (21:10)
- Utah Olympic Foundation Events Coordinator Josh Korn and Senior Sports Manager and Head Competition Biathlon Coach Gerrit Garberich discuss local biathlon events. (36:45)