Local News Hour | January 9, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published January 9, 2025 at 4:22 PM MST

KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (2:12)Recycle Utah eyes larger home on Old Highway 40 to divert more waste. (4:05)Park City ski patrol union ends strike, ratifies new contract. (8:36)Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps Wednesday's council meeting. (9:24)Kimball Art Center exhibit celebrates Utah's film industry. (18:08)Park City pursuing public-private partnership for Clark Ranch housing project. (19:06)Executive Director of Mountainlands Community Housing Jason Glidden has an update on the work plan for 2025. (21:23)Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang has a preview of upcoming screenings ahead of the Sundance Film Festival. (37:00)