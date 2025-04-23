Local News Hour | April 23, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published April 23, 2025 at 4:54 PM MDT Listen • 50:07 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Music Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Mayoral misinformation, threats of litigation define Heber ranked choice voting debate. (02:30)Utah Water Ways' Cynthia Bee discusses the results of a new study that shows many Utahns don't think we'll a have enough water in 20 years. (08:29) Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey announces run for mayor. (23:46)Park City to review changes to land use appeal process. (24:17)Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting. (26:49)Founder of the Little p Project Heather Mansson shares details on their upcoming fundraiser. (41:12)