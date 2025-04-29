Local News Hour | April 29, 2025
Park City reverses decision, scraps ranked choice voting for 2025 election (03:51)
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews Wednesday's council meeting and Transportation Planning Director Carl Miller has details about the opening of this season's Summit Bike Share (08:10)
Executive Director of Women Inspired Network Kirsten Gunnerud has details about their May meetup and an update on graduate scholarships. (24:36)
Board member with the Village Bicycle Project James May and Executive Director Josh Poppel have details on the upcoming Park City Bike Drive (35:57)
Referendum to repeal anti-union law meets threshold to qualify for 2026 ballot (44:46)
High Valley Transit to host SR224 Bus Rapid Transit open houses (46:17)
Summit County Council considering larger housing authority board (47:16)