Local News Hour | June 2, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published June 2, 2025 at 12:39 PM MDT Listen • 50:00 KPCW Filing period nears for municipal election bids in Summit, Wasatch counties. (03:22)Why are public radio stations suing the president? (04:22)Park City Hospital CEO Lori Weston shares details on their new expansion. (06:48)Silly Market opens for 19th season with new and returning artists. (12:49)HBO film 'Mountainhead' shot in Park City area premieres Saturday. (16:34)Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews Tuesday's city council meeting. (19:04)Leadership Park City Class 31 members recap common issues from this year's city tour. (35:26)