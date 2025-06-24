Local News Hour | June 24, 2025
Summit County formally declares Dakota Pacific referendum petition ‘insufficient’ (02:43)
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (05:13)
Founder of Wild Heart Sanctuary Sonya Richins shares details on their annual benefit concert (20:41)
Park City Community Foundation announces grant finalists (34:15)
Don Roll and Colleen Logan provide details on the Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History fundraiser (35:25)
PC Tots, Park City’s early childhood education program, is celebrating a decade of service to Summit County families next month (46:24)