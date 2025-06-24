© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 24, 2025

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 24, 2025 at 3:46 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Summit County formally declares Dakota Pacific referendum petition ‘insufficient’ (02:43)

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (05:13)

Founder of Wild Heart Sanctuary Sonya Richins shares details on their annual benefit concert (20:41)

Park City Community Foundation announces grant finalists (34:15)

Don Roll and Colleen Logan provide details on the Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History fundraiser (35:25)

PC Tots, Park City’s early childhood education program, is celebrating a decade of service to Summit County families next month (46:24)

