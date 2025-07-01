© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour | July 1, 2025

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 1, 2025 at 5:17 PM MDT
Heber locals, leaders ask UDOT to consider lower speeds on US 40 (02:48 )

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting (07:04)

Missing rifles found in ReStore donations, shipping error suspected (17:14)

Park City Heights neighbors worry about impacts of new housing project (18:55)

Mike Lee pulls federal public land sale from ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ (21:30)

Canyons Village Management Association Director of Marketing and Public Relations Debbie LaBelle has details on this week's three-day Forum Fest and Director of Planning and Operations John Simmons with details on parking garage (23:00)

Second lawsuit filed over odorous Midway wastewater treatment ponds (33:10)

CEO of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues (35:06)

Music for the Mines fundraiser hits the right note for Ski Mountain Mining History (47:02)

