Local News Hour | July 9, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published July 9, 2025 at 3:14 PM MDT Listen • 51:04 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Did Summit County shrink or grow last year? It depends who you ask (02:46)CEO of National Ability Center Willie Ford shares details about their 40th anniversary gala this weekend (05:53)Park City Board of Realtors CEO steps down to join NY luxury firm (21:12)Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting (23:24)Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher recaps Heber's successful July 4th events and plans for a new heritage event in September (42:14)