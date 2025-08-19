Local News Hour | August 19, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published August 19, 2025 at 12:54 PM MDT Listen • 47:52 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Council prepares to vote on central Heber zoning changes (02:48)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau discusses topics from the county council meeting (04:35)Utah Chapter of Alzheimer's Association shares details on this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's (22:29)Recycle Utah Education Director Mary Closser and Community Outreach Manager Chelsea Hafer share the latest on programs happening at the recycle center (36:52)