Local News Hour | January 23, 2026 By Roger Goldman Published January 23, 2026 at 10:53 AM MST Listen • 50:26 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:12)UDOT’s bypass choice offers glimpse of Heber Main Street’s future potential (4:04)Utah DNR Division of Law Enforcement Sgt. Ethan Justinger and UT Snowmobile Association President Cody Sargent on cars driving on snowmobile trails (8:16)Park City police investigate Main Street jewelry smash-and-grab (20:29)Jeremy Ranch golf course closing for renovations this summer (22:06)8 Sundance films nominated in 98th Academy Awards (23:36)Park City Fashion Week founder Kim Kienow previews this year's event (24:39)Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher with an update on upcoming events (39:11)