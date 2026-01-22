8 Sundance films nominated in 98th Academy Awards

The list of nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards includes eight films from the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

One of the most notable, “Train Dreams” is up for several awards including best picture, writing, cinematography and original song.

The motion picture was also up for multiple Golden Globes this year.

Rose Byrne has been nominated for an Oscar in the best actress category for her lead role in Sundance favorite, “If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You.”

The performance also earned her a best actress Golden Globe in the musical/comedy category earlier this month. [Jan. 11.]

The 2025 Norwegian body horror film, “The Ugly Stepsister,” is nominated for best makeup and hairstyling.

In the Oscar’s best documentary category, all five nominees premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City.

They include “The Alabama Solution,” “Come See Me in the Good Light,” “Cutting Through Rocks,” “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” and “The Perfect Neighbor.”

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, airs March 15.