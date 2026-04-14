Local News Hour | April 14, 2026
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Park City students refine aquaponics, architecture projects ahead of national competition (02:55)
Summit County Council agenda: new clerk, drop in sales tax revenues (06:15)
S. Summit School Board assessing 2026 legislative impacts (22:23)
Man found dead at Jordanelle Reservoir, no signs of foul play (33:33)
Christian Center sees high demand for food, mental health support (34:48)
Park City police stop multiple wrong-way drivers in Kearns Boulevard construction (46:33)
Construction begins on $48M Wasatch County government building (48:09)