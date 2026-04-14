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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | April 14, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 14, 2026 at 11:06 AM MDT
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KPCW

Park City students refine aquaponics, architecture projects ahead of national competition (02:55)

Summit County Council agenda: new clerk, drop in sales tax revenues (06:15)

S. Summit School Board assessing 2026 legislative impacts (22:23)

Man found dead at Jordanelle Reservoir, no signs of foul play (33:33)

Christian Center sees high demand for food, mental health support (34:48)

Park City police stop multiple wrong-way drivers in Kearns Boulevard construction (46:33)

Construction begins on $48M Wasatch County government building (48:09)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher