Local News Hour | April 22, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published April 22, 2026 at 11:12 AM MDT Listen • 51:01 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Heber police confirm ICE operation, few details known (3:15)Canyons Village parking garage goes paid next winter, with free options (4:47)Snyderville Basin water district conducts 1st-in-Utah pathogen study (7:01)Deer Valley COO reaps historic ski season, despite warm winter (23:57)Wasatch Community Foundation events promote youth health and safety (37:42)Summit County golf resort bankruptcy ignites debate over development financing (48:29)Recycle Utah celebrates Earth Day with dinner, waste collection (50:18)