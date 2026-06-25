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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 25, 2026

By Connor Thomas
Published June 25, 2026 at 12:04 PM MDT
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KPCW

Voters opt for change in Wasatch County GOP primary (03:55)

Babalis, Harte take narrow leads in early Summit County Council results (07:19)

Summit County Council recap: housing authority plans, Junction Commons proposal.(08:36)

Park City Council to adopt $240M FY27 budget (25:23)

Inaugural Park City Yoga Festival debuts this weekend (27:24)

Soldier Hollows hosts annual UCI junior racing event (29:24)

‘Find other ways to celebrate’: Wasatch County towns ban fireworks ahead of July 4 (37:03)

Gallery stroll, local mosaic project anchor Friday night art scene(39:49)

Parkites favor wider bike lanes, no physical buffer on Little Kate Road (47:57)

Savor the Summit communal dinner to close Park City Main Street Saturday (49:37)

Local News Hour
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas