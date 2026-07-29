Local News Hour | July 29, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published July 29, 2026 at 11:26 AM MDT Listen • 50:09 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Anti-poverty program departs Wasatch County after losing ‘vast majority’ of funding (3:33)Wasatch County children’s justice center to get $1M expansion (5:19)Interim leader to shape Park City Day School's next chapter (7:06)Park City Leadership alumni group seeks to further class connections (21:57)Engen Ski Museum Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Aug. 20 (33:44)Summit County’s tax notices include bond amounts for 2026 (43:33) PCCF’s Youth United expands access to sports for Summit County families (45:49)Timp. Valley Theater stages youth production of ‘Newsies Jr.’ with 65 local performers (47:56)Wasatch County elevates fire restrictions as warm, dry weather returns (49:22)