Local News Hour | August 6, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published August 6, 2026 at 11:05 AM MDT Listen • 50:29 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Park City explores thermal technology as energy efficiency tool (3:22)Summit County hits pause on $150M Basin Recreation bond (7:39)Park City's 2nd quarter real estate sales top $1. 35 billion(23:47)New film festival brings indie films, creators to Park City this fall (36:11)Kimball Arts Festival returns to Park City Main Street with traffic, parking changes (36:51)Backyard Bash to support Park City Ski & Snowboard programs (37:50)Heber raises fines for parking illegally (47:18)Summit County opens new recycling drop-off sites (48:38)