Local News Hour | September 8, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
Heber Valley awaits Supreme Court decision on LDS temple (02:51)
New Summit County library's grand opening set for Oct. 3 (06:13)
Park City Education Foundation marks its 40th year(19:42)
Summit County Council delays Junction Commons rezone vote (30:40)
Inaugural Park City Film Festival passes sold out (33:25)
Midway reins in nightly rentals with zone change (44:02)
Park City chamber reflects on tough year, optimistic about future (46:00)
Park City dentist charged for sexual misconduct with teen (48:41)