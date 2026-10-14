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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 14, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 14, 2026 at 12:33 PM MDT
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KPCW

Park City Council to review 5-acre Bonanza Park plans in November (00:44)

Live PC Give PC sets $5.5M fundraising goal for 2026 (02:41)

Summit County names backcountry rescue HQ in honor of 42-year vet (15:06)

League of Women Voters offers nonpartisan study guide for 2026 General Election (17:24)

Park City won't build indoor pickleball facility (27:45)

Mountain Mediation presents working with 'anger energy seminar (29:16)

Summit County manager proposes $107M budget, no tax increase in 2027 (41:14)

Voter eligibility of dozens in West Hills challenged before Election Day (42:53)

National Geographic adventurer joins Wasatch Backcountry Alliance fundraiser (44:56)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher