Local News Hour | October 27, 2026
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Push for ‘home rule’ gains momentum in Summit County (02:51)
Summit County Council agenda: PEAK Center, 910 Ranch access(07:24)
Wasatch Back early voting opens Tuesday (22:13)
Black Crowes, Camp to headline 2027 Boundless festival (23:16)
Utah Olympic Park gearing up for uphill mountaineering, events (35:53)
Wasatch Back Meals on Wheels seeks funds, volunteers for growing demand (44:38)
Heber City limits elected official opinion pieces in newsletter (46:36)