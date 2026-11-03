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LIVE: Local, state and national election results
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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 3, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 3, 2026 at 12:37 PM MST
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KPCW

Outdated Summit County webpage corrected after delaying early voters (02:43)

Park City business owner co-authors leadership book (04:32)

Summit County: Sinclair WestLine Connect fuel pipeline explained (06:32)

UDOT to update Wasatch County Council on bypass plans (21:17)

Summit Land Conservancy gets $15M for east county presevation (32:22)

Utah Lt. Gov. says it is too late to mail ballots for Nov. election(44:28)

Annual Adopt-A-Native-Elder rug show returns to Park City (45:23)

17 voters disqualified before West Hills incorporation election (46:54)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher