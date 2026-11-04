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LIVE: Local, state and national election results
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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 4, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:15 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
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KPCW

Wasatch Back election results (02:42)

24 votes against, 1 in favor of incorporating new Summit County town (04:02)

$71M Basin Recreation bond trails in preliminary election numbers (04:30)

Hales leads Moore 2-to-1 in preliminary election results (06:30)

Wasatch County Council candidates Kahler, Rowland, Murphy lead preliminary election results (07:58)

Big Brothers Big Sisters urgently seeks Wasatch Back mentors (09:10)

Park City Council to discuss strategic community priorities (20:17)

54th annual PC Ski & Snowboard gear swap on tap this weekend (37:35 )

Christian Center of Park City responds to Wasatch County hunger need(46:19)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher