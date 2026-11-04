Local News Hour | November 4, 2026
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Wasatch Back election results (02:42)
24 votes against, 1 in favor of incorporating new Summit County town (04:02)
$71M Basin Recreation bond trails in preliminary election numbers (04:30)
Hales leads Moore 2-to-1 in preliminary election results (06:30)
Wasatch County Council candidates Kahler, Rowland, Murphy lead preliminary election results (07:58)
Big Brothers Big Sisters urgently seeks Wasatch Back mentors (09:10)
Park City Council to discuss strategic community priorities (20:17)
54th annual PC Ski & Snowboard gear swap on tap this weekend (37:35 )
Christian Center of Park City responds to Wasatch County hunger need(46:19)