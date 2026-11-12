Local News Hour | November 12, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published November 12, 2026 at 12:38 PM MST Listen • 49:23 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Mountain Mediation Center selects new executive director(3:28)Mountain Mediation Center selects new executive director (14:56)Summit County says human mistakes, software issues contributed to misfired evacuation alert (29:25)Park City Film celebrates alpine adventures ahead of ski season (32:52)Summit County opens new Kimball Junction Library in PEAK Center(39:45)988 offers support for those overwhelmed by holiday stress (45:25)Wasatch Back ski resorts are ready to welcome a new season (47:05)Park City Board of Realtors to begin search for new CEO (48:45)