Local News Hour | November 19, 2026 By Connor Thomas Published November 19, 2026 at 1:52 PM MST Listen • 49:34 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Legislators draft bill to repeal Utah’s preliminary municipality program (3:45)EPA finalizes plan to remove Park City mine waste along Silver Creek (7:15)Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting (10:12)Summit County sends slate of Democratic women to elected offices (21:52)PCSD Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman and student council members Cooper Salmon and JT Hawley have an update on the school's composting program (24:20)Wasatch Back nonprofits receive $500K in mental health grants (35:53)Unknown pollutant caused ammonia spike at Summit County wastewater plant, official says (36:36)JanaLee Jacobsen and Graham Harter have details on this year's Turkey Drive (38:27)Egyptian Theater Director Randy Barton on "Showtime on Main Street" show, 100-year celebration (43:59)