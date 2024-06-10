© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | June 10, 2024

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published June 10, 2024 at 1:58 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Christine Larson, author of "Love in the Time of Self-Publishing," shares how romance writers became the only authors in America to make money from the rise of e-books. (00:09)

Then, Don Remy, former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer of the NCAA joins Mountain Money to help us understand the NCAA’s historic settlement relating to athlete compensation. (21:11)

And Anthony Hebert, manager of Main Street’s Premiere, highlights the swanky new underground cocktail lounge. (40:50)

Mountain Money
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman