Mountain Money | June 10, 2024

Christine Larson, author of "Love in the Time of Self-Publishing," shares how romance writers became the only authors in America to make money from the rise of e-books. (00:09)

Then, Don Remy, former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer of the NCAA joins Mountain Money to help us understand the NCAA’s historic settlement relating to athlete compensation. (21:11)

And Anthony Hebert, manager of Main Street’s Premiere, highlights the swanky new underground cocktail lounge. (40:50)