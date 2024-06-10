As writers, musicians, online content creators and other independent workers fight for better labor terms, romance authors offer a powerful example—and a cautionary tale—about self-organization and mutual aid in the digital economy. In "Love in the Time of Self-Publishing," Christine Larson traces the forty-year history of Romancelandia.

Drawing on the largest-known survey of any literary genre as well as interviews and archival research, Larson shows how romance writers became the only authors in America to make money from the rise of e-books.