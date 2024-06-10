Park City's swanky new underground cocktail lounge and venue, Premiere opened officially today to the public. Situated in the bustling heart of Park City, Premiere stands as more than just a venue – it's an immersive journey into a world of sophisticated flavors, captivating live music, and versatile event spaces, perfect for locals and tourists alike.

Anthony Hebert, manager of Premiere says every night promises a new adventure and every cocktail tells a story.

