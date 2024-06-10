Park City's swanky new underground cocktail lounge
Park City's swanky new underground cocktail lounge and venue, Premiere opened officially today to the public. Situated in the bustling heart of Park City, Premiere stands as more than just a venue – it's an immersive journey into a world of sophisticated flavors, captivating live music, and versatile event spaces, perfect for locals and tourists alike.
Anthony Hebert, manager of Premiere says every night promises a new adventure and every cocktail tells a story.