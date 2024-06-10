NCAA’s historic athlete compensation settlement

On May 23, the NCAA entered into a historic settlement of three antitrust cases relating to its policies regarding athlete compensation. The settlement not only included substantial compensation for past and present athletes but also provided for a revenue sharing plan with athletes going forward. As more than one observer commented, the concept of amateurism in college sports is officially dead.

While the landscape with respect to college athlete compensation was already unsettled due to NIL deals, this marks an even bigger shake up. So what does this mean for the future of college sports? We are lucky to be able to welcome back to the program Don Remy, former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer of the NCAA to help us understand.

