© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

NCAA’s historic athlete compensation settlement

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published June 10, 2024 at 1:54 PM MDT
Utah Utes vs. Stanford Cardinal at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Hunter Dyke/Utah Athletics
Hunter Dyke
/
Utah Athletics
Utah Utes vs. Stanford Cardinal at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

On May 23, the NCAA entered into a historic settlement of three antitrust cases relating to its policies regarding athlete compensation. The settlement not only included substantial compensation for past and present athletes but also provided for a revenue sharing plan with athletes going forward. As more than one observer commented, the concept of amateurism in college sports is officially dead.

While the landscape with respect to college athlete compensation was already unsettled due to NIL deals, this marks an even bigger shake up. So what does this mean for the future of college sports? We are lucky to be able to welcome back to the program Don Remy, former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer of the NCAA to help us understand.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman