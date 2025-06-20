Teen trailblazers turn Heber Valley’s Tuesdays into a swingin’ social dance celebration for all ages

Tuesday nights in the Heber Valley just got a whole lot livelier, with “Footloose” energy and hometown heart.

Four high school friends — Emmett Stirling, Christine Prows, Emily Munck and Garrett Scott — recently launched Sycamore Swing, a weekly social dance that’s part country party, part etiquette bootcamp and open to all ages.

What started as a teen-led passion project inside the new Sycamore Building is becoming one of the most joyful parts of Heber’s Main Street.

Jump into beginner swing lessons, join the line dances or simply enjoy the small-town magic of strangers becoming friends… one spin, stumble and laugh at a time.

Amber Johnson / KPCW Instructors Ben Cornwall and Kayla Jensen at Sycamore Swing.