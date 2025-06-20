© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Teen trailblazers turn Heber Valley’s Tuesdays into a swingin’ social dance celebration for all ages

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published June 20, 2025 at 11:44 AM MDT
The founders of Sycamore Swing: Garrett Scott, Emily Munck, Emmett Stirling, and Christine Prows
Amber Johnson
/
KPCW
The founders of Sycamore Swing: Garrett Scott, Emily Munck, Emmett Stirling, and Christine Prows

Tuesday nights in the Heber Valley just got a whole lot livelier, with “Footloose” energy and hometown heart.

Four high school friends — Emmett Stirling, Christine Prows, Emily Munck and Garrett Scott — recently launched Sycamore Swing, a weekly social dance that’s part country party, part etiquette bootcamp and open to all ages.

What started as a teen-led passion project inside the new Sycamore Building is becoming one of the most joyful parts of Heber’s Main Street.
Jump into beginner swing lessons, join the line dances or simply enjoy the small-town magic of strangers becoming friends… one spin, stumble and laugh at a time.

Instructors Ben Cornwall and Kayla Jensen at Sycamore Swing.
Amber Johnson
/
KPCW
Instructors Ben Cornwall and Kayla Jensen at Sycamore Swing.
Line dancing at Sycamore Swing
Amber Johnson
/
KPCW
Line dancing at Sycamore Swing

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson