The Mountain Life | December 11, 2024 By Mary Beth Maziarz, Lynn Ware Peek Published December 11, 2024 at 10:36 AM MST Listen • 51:48 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS KPCW Naturopathic physician Dr. Nicole Cain is a pioneer in integrative approaches for mental and emotional wellness. She explores a holistic approach to ridding ourselves of anxiety. (0:50)Cultural historian Elsa Richardson takes a deep dive into the history of what she calls the most fascinating organ — the gut. (24:35)