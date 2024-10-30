'Panic Proof' your body and mind with naturopathic physician Dr. Nicole Cain

Naturopathic physician Dr. Nicole Cain is a pioneer in integrative approaches for mental and emotional wellness. Her approach to mental health is multidisciplinary: medical, psychological and holistic.

Cain talks about a holistic approach to ridding ourselves of anxiety in her new book, "Panic Proof." She takes us through the nine types of anxiety and shares her “bottom up repatterning,” an approach to mental health that focuses on regulating the body to heal the mind due to their profound interconnectedness.