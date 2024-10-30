© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

'Panic Proof' your body and mind with naturopathic physician Dr. Nicole Cain

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 30, 2024 at 3:10 PM MDT
A picture of Nicole Cain
Nicole Cain
Nicole Cain

Naturopathic physician Dr. Nicole Cain is a pioneer in integrative approaches for mental and emotional wellness. Her approach to mental health is multidisciplinary: medical, psychological and holistic.

Cain talks about a holistic approach to ridding ourselves of anxiety in her new book, "Panic Proof." She takes us through the nine types of anxiety and shares her “bottom up repatterning,” an approach to mental health that focuses on regulating the body to heal the mind due to their profound interconnectedness.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek