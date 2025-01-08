The Mountain Life | January 8, 2025 By Lynn Ware Peek, Mary Beth Maziarz Published January 8, 2025 at 12:12 PM MST Listen • 52:27 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS KPCW Entrepreneur and bestselling author Shira Gill shares strategies for being more intentional with your life in 2025 using the principles of minimalism. (1:06)John Kim blogs as "The Angry Therapist," but he's not really angry. Kim just practices complete authenticity and transparency, drawing on his extensive experience as a therapist. (27:06)