© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Using principles of minimalism to declutter your... everything

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published January 8, 2025 at 12:08 PM MST
Author photo of Shira Gill
Author Shira Gill.

Shira Gill is a globally recognized home organizing expert, speaker, coach and content creator with a less-is-more philosophy. Over the past decade, she has helped thousands of people around the world reduce clutter and create more space for what matters.

Gill’s books center around the intimate relationship between people’s homes and lives and how they inform and inspire each other. She is the author of "Minimalista" and "Organized Living." Now she is back with a book called "LifeStyled." 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shiragill/

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz