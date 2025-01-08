Using principles of minimalism to declutter your... everything

Shira Gill is a globally recognized home organizing expert, speaker, coach and content creator with a less-is-more philosophy. Over the past decade, she has helped thousands of people around the world reduce clutter and create more space for what matters.

Gill’s books center around the intimate relationship between people’s homes and lives and how they inform and inspire each other. She is the author of "Minimalista" and "Organized Living." Now she is back with a book called "LifeStyled."

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shiragill/

