The Mountain Life | February 12, 2025 By Mary Beth Maziarz, Lynn Ware Peek Published February 12, 2025 at 2:25 PM MST Listen • 51:54 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS TuneIn KPCW Author Kay Smith-Blum talks about the inspiration for her new book of historical fiction, "Tangles," as well as insights about writing and how to get published in today's literary market. (0:49)Renee Huang of Park City's Wild Women Tribe discusses the unique value and benefits of women-centric gatherings and why they've never been more important to women's well-being. (26:14)