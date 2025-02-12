Wild Women Tribe highlights the unique benefits of women's gatherings
Women's gatherings were once a byproduct of "women's work," the demands of child-rearing, or societal limitations on what activities were considered appropriate for females. But that doesn't mean they weren't valuable and necessary for women's health, knowledge and happiness.
Renee Huang of Park City's Wild Women Tribe discusses modern opportunities for women to gather and thrive, and the many benefits that arise when women come together.