The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Wild Women Tribe highlights the unique benefits of women's gatherings

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published February 12, 2025 at 1:33 PM MST
Wild Women Tribe

Women's gatherings were once a byproduct of "women's work," the demands of child-rearing, or societal limitations on what activities were considered appropriate for females. But that doesn't mean they weren't valuable and necessary for women's health, knowledge and happiness.

Renee Huang of Park City's Wild Women Tribe discusses modern opportunities for women to gather and thrive, and the many benefits that arise when women come together.

Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
