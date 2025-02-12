© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

'Tangles' finds fact in fiction while exploring nuclear development

By Mary Beth Maziarz
Published February 12, 2025 at 2:20 PM MST
"Tangles" by Kay Smith-Blum book cover.
Kay Smith-Blum
"Tangles" by Kay Smith-Blum
Photo of author Kay Smith-Blum
Kay Smith-Blum
Author Kay Smith-Blum

What dramatic stories are lurking right beneath us in our soil and rivers? Author Kay Smith-Blum discovered that there were plenty while writing her new book "Tangles" -- a historically-based fictional thriller exposing the toxic legacy of nuclear development in Washington state.

Smith-Blum also discusses her writing process, the road to publication and guidance for writers like herself who find themselves inspired by the juxtaposition of fact and fiction.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz