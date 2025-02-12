'Tangles' finds fact in fiction while exploring nuclear development

Kay Smith-Blum Author Kay Smith-Blum

What dramatic stories are lurking right beneath us in our soil and rivers? Author Kay Smith-Blum discovered that there were plenty while writing her new book "Tangles" -- a historically-based fictional thriller exposing the toxic legacy of nuclear development in Washington state.

Smith-Blum also discusses her writing process, the road to publication and guidance for writers like herself who find themselves inspired by the juxtaposition of fact and fiction.

