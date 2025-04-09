The Mountain Life | April 9, 2025 By Mary Beth Maziarz, Lynn Ware Peek Published April 9, 2025 at 2:33 PM MDT Listen • 51:59 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Music Overcast Spotify RSS TuneIn KPCW College Admissions Coach Andrea Juskaitis talks about navigating the emotional and logistical roller-coaster of receiving admissions decisions and how to choose the right school for you. (1:17)Jess Kimura, one of the most influential snowboarders of the past decade, highlights “The Uninvited,” a four-day event at Woodward Park City April 10-13, in which top women snowboarders compete for $60K purse. (26:31)